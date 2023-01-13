Natural Grocers® Kicks off Annual Resolution Reset Event to Celebrate and Motivate Customers Towards Healthy Empowerment into the New Year

Customers can enjoy epic savings, sweepstakes, education and more January 17-21, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the hustle and bustle of the holidays fade and decorations are put away, many look forward to the start of the new year as a time to place an increased emphasis on their health and wellness. Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites its customers to its annual Resolution Reset Event, January 17-21, 2023. The event is specifically slated to run in-stores at the time when many abandon their New Year's Resolutions and could use some extra motivation. Customers will enjoy epic savings, sweepstakes and community educational efforts all designed to help keep those wellness goals far past the first few weeks of the year.

Sign up for a FREE 3-class series led by resident NHCs called "21 Days to a Healthier You"!

"Natural Grocers has been committed to healthy empowerment since 1955. And although many things have changed over the decades, the same values remain at the heart of our story. Like the core elements of a plot, our Five Founding Principles have never failed to anchor and guide us. Now, as we kick off our annual Resolution Reset, we are confident we have the resources to help our customers make, reach and keep their wellness goals throughout the year," said Raquel Isely, Marketing Vice President of Natural Grocers.

RESOLUTION RESET WEEK

Customers can celebrate Natural Grocers' annual legendary Resolution Reset Week and be Rooted in HealthSM with incredible deals, sweepstakes and in-house health and wellness education from January 17 - 21.

With up to 48% off Natural Grocers' already Always Affordable Prices SM , customers can reboot those New Year's health and wellness resolutions while sticking to their budgets. [i]

Super New Year's Sweepstakes: Customers can enter in-store to win a $1000 Natural Grocers gift card or an Aventon Soltera e-bike. [ii]

5 free e-bikes: {N}power Members who spend $30 or more on vitamins and supplements, will be entered to win one of five Aventon Soltera e-bikes company-wide [iii] .

Free reusable bag with purchase: {N}power Members will receive a free Natural Grocers branded reusable grocery bag at checkout, while supplies last. [iv]

Free Olives with purchase: {N}power Members will receive a free 6 oz. can of Natural Grocers Brand Olives (green or black) with purchase, while supplies last.[iv]

To become an {N}power member visit naturalgrocers.com/join or simply text "organic" to 303-986-4600 to sign up.[v]

ESTABLISH WELLNESS ROUTINES WITH NATURAL GROCERS

For those looking to establish habits that will support their health, Natural Grocers is the friendly, knowledgeable and affordable place to shop this January!

January 9 – 28 : Customers can stretch those 2023 dollars and get up to 41% off Always Affordable SM prices on select products in every department from January 9 -28 . [vi]

Super Supplement Sale: Known for its wide array of premium quality supplements, customers can save up to 50% on select supplements all month long.[vii]

21 DAYS TO A HEALTHIER YOU

As America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM, Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) are go-to nutrition professionals within the store, equipped with the training and tools to help customers reach their health goals. From Jan. 23 – Feb. 12, customers can sign up for a FREE 3-class series led by resident NHCs. Participants are then encouraged into action with a 7-day challenge, following each class.

Classes include:

Eat for your Health (and the Planet's Health) Kick Sugar Cravings Detoxify Your Life

Learn more about this free series and sign up today by visiting naturalgrocers.com/21-days.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. With the recent addition of its newest store in the Central Park area of Denver, CO, the Company has 165 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

