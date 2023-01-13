DEKA LASH RANKED #1 IN CATEGORY BY ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deka Lash, the pioneering beauty brand specializing in eyelash extensions and brow services, was ranked #1 in category and recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry.

Deka Lash High Resolution Logo (PRNewsfoto/Deka Lash) (PRNewswire)

Deka Lash named #1 in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 Franchise 500

"We're honored to be recognized as a top franchise and very grateful to our passionate franchisees and team members for their commitment and hard work in providing an excellent customer experience," said CEO and Founder, Jennifer Blair. "It's exciting to see how far we've come and how well Deka Lash is recognized within just a few years of franchising."

Entrepreneur Magazine's 44-year-old ranking formula assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"Our drive to provide a high-quality service and an incredible business opportunity for our franchisees has led to our rapid growth and this recognition as the top franchise in our category. We continue to expand our service offerings, advance the technologies used in the business, and enhance all the training and support we provide our franchisees which will enable further growth, even greater successes, and an overall great experience for the entire Deka Lash community," said the company's President, Shant Assarian.

Franchising since 2016, Deka Lash quickly grew to 130 locations today fueled by growing customer demand for eyelash extensions. The premium service and soothing ambiance of the Deka Lash studios combined with caring franchisees and lash artists who provide an outstanding customer experience has made Deka Lash a leader in the industry.

According to Blair, "Our success is driven by the success of our franchisees which in-turn is achieved by doing our best for every single customer. People who come to Deka Lash are looking to enhance their natural beauty – when you're happy with how you look, you feel good and confident, which helps you be more productive and as a result more successful."

About Deka Lash

Deka Lash is a beauty company on a mission to help you uncover the most confident and empowered version of yourself through customized lash and brow services, high-end products, and an elevated experience each and every time you walk through its doors. Founded in 2012 by Jennifer Blair, the modern retail studios, which apply semi-permanent, custom eyelash extensions by highly trained Lash Artists, provide a variety of looks and styles to choose from. The company began franchising in 2016 and is currently operating 130 studios throughout North America. To learn more about the Deka Lash franchise opportunity, visit https://www.dekalashfranchise.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deka Lash