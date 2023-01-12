Pritzker Hageman Salmonella Lawyers File Lawsuit in 4th Outbreak at Great Moon Buffet in Saint Paul, Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pritzker Hageman Salmonella lawyers have filed a lawsuit (19HA-CV-23-161) arising from the fourth Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to Great Moon Buffet in West Saint Paul. The same restaurant had been associated with three previous Salmonella outbreaks in 2018, 2019, and the summer of 2021. Pritzker Hageman's legal team is representing a 34-year-old man hospitalized for a debilitating and painful Salmonella infection after eating at Great Moon Buffet in November 2021. Our client's illness happened just a few short months after the third outbreak.

Repeated Food Safety Violations Show Blatant Disregard for Consumer Health

Despite repeated warnings from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), there have now been four known Salmonella outbreaks at Great Moon Buffet since 2018. Over the course of three years, Great Moon Buffet repeatedly committed egregious food safety violations that led health officials to refer to the restaurant as one of the "worst offenders" in Minnesota.

During an investigation of the fourth outbreak, inspectors found several food safety violations that "were even worse than on previous inspections."

Pritzker Hageman Salmonella lawyer Raymond Trueblood says, "Four outbreaks in three years―two within months of each other―suggest a frightening disregard for consumer safety. It shouldn't take repeated government intervention to ensure kitchen operations are safe and sanitary."

Contact an Experienced Salmonella Lawyer As Soon As Possible

Pritzker Hageman's team of Salmonella lawyers has represented clients sickened in every major outbreak in the United States, including a lawsuit last year against Great Moon Buffet arising from the third outbreak. If you or a loved one got sick after eating at Great Moon Buffet, you should contact an experienced Salmonella lawyer as soon as possible because laws called "statutes of limitations" may limit the amount of time you have to file a claim.

