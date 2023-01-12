PayUp Announces Partnership with ResMan

Fintech startup partners with one of the industry's leading property management software providers

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayUp, a Rex company, today announced it has partnered with ResMan, a leading property management system that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. PayUp is an early payment fintech solution for small and medium sized businesses ensuring convenient and affordable access to capital.

Payup partners with ResMan to break financial barrier for vendors.

"Vendors in the real estate industry typically get paid 30 days after they complete work, which causes working capital issues, often costing them new business opportunities," said Peter Rex, executive chairman and founder of Rex. "Most available financing options for this market are complex and add debt to businesses that can't afford it. PayUp is empowering vendors who perform critical work that ensure properties keep running and residents are well-served."

PayUp partners with businesses and their customers to expedite payments providing a fully integrated experience that seamlessly fits into existing invoicing workflows and provides instant verification and early, predictable payouts.

"Partnering with an industry leader like ResMan is an exciting new chapter for our business," said Denver Lobo, co-founder and CEO of PayUp. "This partnership gives PayUp access to thousands of vendors who will be able to control their financial destiny."

Since May 2022, PayUp has processed thousands of invoices totaling over $2.0 million in payments, and has recently secured a multi-million dollar line of credit to continue expansion.

About Rex

Rex is a technology company whose mission is to disrupt real estate and empower people with multiple tech solutions -- ranging from insuring and paying workers to asset managing and investing. Founded by Peter Rex and headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About PayUp

PayUp is a fintech company serving small and medium sized businesses with early payment solutions. PayUp's technology allows vendors to get paid early on their timeline. For more, visit www.PayUp.com.

About ResMan

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before. For more, visit us at www.myresman.com.

For more, visit www.rex.com.

