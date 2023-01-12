Goulston & Storrs Attorney Jessica Caamano Selected for Women's Bar Association's 2023 Women's Leadership Initiative

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Jessica Caamano has been selected for the Women's Bar Association's (WBA) 2023 Women's Leadership Initiative, which recognizes and supports women who are rising stars in the legal profession. Caamano was among 21 "talented lawyers" chosen for the WBA's prestigious year-long leadership training program. She has been an active member of the WBA for over five years, and currently serves on its Board of Directors.

"We are very proud of Jess's selection to the WBA's Women's Leadership Initiative. These young lawyers are our industry's next generation of leaders, and this is an exciting opportunity for Jess to work with the WBA's skilled mentors as she continues to learn and grow," said Martin Fantozzi, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "We look forward to the ideas and strategies that she will bring back to her practice and to the firm."

Caamano is a real estate lawyer who focuses her practice on commercial real estate matters including development, permitting, zoning, and leasing. She represents clients in the development of mixed-use, office, retail, institutional, and multi-family residential projects. Before joining Goulston & Storrs, she served as Corporate Counsel to Audax Group, a private equity investment firm focusing on leveraged buyouts, mezzanine capital, and senior debt, primarily in middle-market companies.

Caamano is a member of the firm's Associate Liaison Committee and Gender Affinity Group. She received her J.D., cum laude, from Boston University School of Law in 2016 and her B.A., with highest distinction, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2013.

