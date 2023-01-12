Alphawave IP Announces Appointments to its Executive Leadership team

The expanded leadership team will support the successful execution of Alphawave IP's long-term strategy while continuing to deliver for customers and shareholders

LONDON and TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alphawave IP Group plc ("Alphawave" or the "Company") (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure is pleased to announce four appointments to its executive leadership team, bringing extensive experience in the semiconductor industry and increased expertise in connectivity technology for digital infrastructure. The Company will provide a broader business and technology update at its Capital Markets Day on January 13, 2022.

The following join the Alphawave executive leadership team as the Company accelerates its transformation from a pure play IP provider into a vertically integrated semiconductor company delivering high-performance connectivity solutions:

Mohit Gupta , Senior Vice President & General Manager, leads Alphawave's IP and custom silicon business. Mohit joined Alphawave in September 2022 as part of the OpenFive acquisition, where he was Senior Vice President and General Manager for the IP and custom SoC business units. Mohit brings more than two decades of business and engineering management experience in semiconductor IP and custom silicon.

Babak Samimi , Senior Vice President & General Manager, leads the new connectivity products business. Babak joined Alphawave in November 2022 and has over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. Babak was most recently Corporate VP for Microchip Technology, Communications Networking Business, focused on enterprise, telecom, and cloud service providers.

Saeid Ghafouri , Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales , leads the global sales organization, driving design wins across the Alphawave product portfolio. Saeid joined Alphawave in February 2021 and is an experienced sales executive with a track record of accelerating revenue growth at early-stage and established semiconductor EDA and IP companies.

Sudhir Mallya , Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing, leads our newly formed Corporate Marketing Group. Sudhir joined Alphawave in September 2022 as part of the OpenFive acquisition, where he was Vice President for corporate and custom silicon product marketing. Sudhir brings a breadth of semiconductor industry experience spanning custom silicon and application-specific products across multiple application domains.

Tony Pialis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alphawave said: "With these appointments, Alphawave is moving on to the next phase of our long-term plan. All of these individuals bring important expertise which will enable our customers to continue to benefit from the highest performing, lowest power connectivity solutions in the form of IP, as well as custom silicon and complete optical silicon products. I am looking forward to working together with the extended team."

John Lofton Holt, Executive Chairman of Alphawave said: "We are pleased to announce these seasoned and talented appointments as we execute on our mission to extend Alphawave's leadership in our key markets. We are already seeing synergies from our recent acquisitions in the form of design wins and an expanded customer base and look forward to sharing more details on this, and other areas, at our upcoming Capital Markets Day."

