Noble Names Joel Eisemann as Senior Advisor

Previously Senior Executive for IHG Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the appointment of Joel Eisemann as a Senior Advisor. Eisemann most recently served as Chief Development Officer, Americas for IHG Hotels & Resorts before retiring in 2022 after eleven years. Under his leadership, IHG launched five new brands in the Americas and grew to approximately 5,000 hotels open and in the pipeline. Previously, Eisemann was with Marriott International for twenty-nine years as Chief Development Officer of Select-Service and Extended-Stay Brands, Chief Owner & Franchise Relations Officer, EVP of Global Asset Management, and SVP of Lodging Development in the Asia Pacific.

Eisemann will work with the Noble team to develop and scale innovative investment strategies as the firm continues the meaningful growth of its platform that serves institutional investors around the world.

"As a widely respected leader, trusted partner, and friend, we are excited to welcome Joel to the team. He will help us think critically about the continued evolution of travel and hospitality as we expand the depth and breadth of our investment strategies," said Mit Shah, Noble's CEO.

Joel Eisemann added, "I have enjoyed working closely with the Noble team for over twenty years. Their track record, talent, and resources are unmatched in our industry and create a significant advantage. I look forward to helping build out valuable new strategies across the Noble platform."

Noble is a real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested more than $5.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. As a signatory to the PRI, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, and a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow its limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

