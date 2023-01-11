Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated Celebrates 85th Founders' Day on January 24

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated will celebrate 85 years of the organization's founding on January 24 with commemorative events held in Washington, D.C. January 27 through January 29 with the theme, "Tell Them We Are Still Rising."

85th Anniversary Logo (PRNewswire)

For 85 years, Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated has nurtured future African American leaders.

Marion Turner Stubbs Thomas founded Jack and Jill in Philadelphia in 1938 with an idea conceived by Louise Truitt Jackson Dench to nurture and develop African American children. Joined by a trailblazing group of several additional Black mothers, they overcame the challenges of racism and The Great Depression by uniting to provide their children with enriching experiences, activities, and friendships. Throughout the past 85 years, Jack and Jill has considerably expanded, currently consisting of 262 chapters organized in seven regions across the United States and a membership of more than 17,000 mothers. Accordingly, Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated is regarded as the largest and most prominent African American family organization representing over 40,000 family members nationwide including mothers, fathers, and children ages two through 19.

The 85th Founders' Day commemorative event schedule in Washington, D.C. for Jack and Jill of America families is comprised of an open house at the organization's headquarters, 1938 reception revisiting the year of establishment, celebration brunch, visits to several sites of significance in the African American community, and a praise and worship service at the historic Metropolitan A.M.E. Church. In addition to meaningful contributions from members, Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated is pleased to receive the support of 85th Founders' Day sponsors AARP, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Prudential.

"For 85 years, Jack and Jill of America has remained committed to the core mission of developing children and nurturing future African American leaders." said Kornisha McGill Brown, National President of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated. "I am grateful for our founding mothers' vision and fortitude to persist amidst enormous challenges. Their sacrifices and the sacrifices of countless others have allowed African American children and families to thrive for generations, as well as the generations to come."

ABOUT JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA, INC.

For more information about Jack and Jill of America, Inc. please visit jackandjillinc.org or @jackandjillinc on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or LinkedIn: Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Media Contact:



Candace Moore, Communications Manager, Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

CMoore@jack-and-jill.org | (202) 920-5508

JJOA Standard Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jack and Jill of America, Inc.