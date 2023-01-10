The BGL Healthcare & Life Sciences Insider -- Trends and Innovations Transforming Revenue Cycle Management in 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue cycle management (RCM) services and software businesses are drawing the attention of an increasingly larger and wider array of investors than ever before, according to an industry report released by the Healthcare Outsourcing & Information Technology investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL). The pace of consolidation has increased dramatically over the past year, with participation from both dedicated investors as well as new entrants, making RCM one of the most active sectors in healthcare M&A.

RCM services and software businesses have proven to be a highly desirable target for private equity investors and strategic acquirors, with the accelerated pace of transaction activity showing no signs of slowing. The upsurge in investment activity is due to increasingly complex and arduous revenue collection processes.

Inside the report, BGL features insights gathered through a series of exclusive interviews with innovative industry leaders, including some of the most active buyers of RCM services and software companies. BGL examines the state of the market, exploring a range of revenue cycle management trends, including:

demand drivers influencing technology and process innovation,

areas of the revenue cycle expected to see increased growth, and

strategic rationale driving mergers and acquisitions from the viewpoint of both buyers and sellers.

Recent transaction activity is also reviewed, covering in-depth profiles of the deals transforming the competitive landscape.

