Army Invited CodeMettle's INB2 Technology to PC22 Exercise

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeMettle, an innovative software developer of Network Operations (NetOps) software applications, announced their involvement at the recent Army Project Convergence 2022 (PC22) Exercise with the Integrated Battalion and Below (INB2) program. INB2 is a multi-waveform monitoring and management capability that started as a Network Cross-Functional Team (N-CFT) initiative in 2019, through the Adaptive Acquisition Framework, Middle Tier Acquisition (MTA). INB2 participated in PC22, proving their network management capability of the TrellisWare TSM Waveform and Tactical Radio Integration Kits (TRIK) as part of the Integrated Tactical Network (ITN). CodeMettle's platform-agnostic NetOps software application allows Soldiers to visualize and manage disparate radio technologies and waveforms within a single NetOps platform in a distributed battlefield management scenario. INB2 also aligns with the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative by displaying a joint Secure But Unclassified Network Common Operational Picture (NetCop).

"Siloed or poorly integrated defense network technologies can delay time-critical communications and decisions," said Richard Graham, CEO of CodeMettle. "For the all-service experiment, we were proud to provide defense leaders and operators a unified view of multiple technologies across disciplines, paired with essential tasking tools that speed issue identification and repairs."

Product Manager (PM) Tactical Cyber Network Operations (TCNO) and Product Lead Network Manager installed and configured INB2 for Air and Ground TSM network management. The INB2 capability enabled monitoring and managing the network and provided a situational understanding of the tactical radio network at the Exercise Control S6 NetOps cell. INB2 is the first application to provide this capability for the S6 from the ITN tactical edge to the highest echelon.

As part of DevSecOps and Agile Software Development Methodologies, CodeMettle received real-time feedback back from operational Users. This collaboration allows for continual improvement and flexible responses to changes in need, and understanding of the problems to be solved – enabling CodeMettle to deliver a better capability for the Warfighter.

"Defense leaders, network operators and Warfighters were delighted to see multiple technologies on one screen," commented Graham. "They also validated many of the benefits of integrated network operations and offered valuable feedback on which tactical data is most important to see – and how they want to see it. We'll use that input for future product enhancements."

