SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) and Encourages Long-Term EVOP Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

EVO shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

On August 1, 2022, EVO announced that it would be acquired by Global Payments Inc. at a price of $34.00 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, EVO investors will be cashed out of their investment position, and EVO's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether EVO shareholders are set to receive sufficient monetary consideration for their shares, and whether EVO's directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Global Payments at $34.00 per share.

