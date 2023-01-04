InventHelp Inventors Develop Non Slip Ladder Accessory (PHO-2873)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an accessory to help maintain firm footing for a ladder by reducing movement on ground surfaces," said one of two inventors, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so we invented the NON SLIP LADDER. Our design would eliminate the need for a helper to hold the ladder."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to stabilize a ladder on a flat surface. In doing so, it prevents the ladder from shifting or sliding during use. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a flexible design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for contractors, homeowners, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PHO-2873, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp