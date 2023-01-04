D2iQ Takes Multi-Cloud, Multicluster Kubernetes Platform Management to New Heights

D2iQ Kubernetes Platform 2.4 gives organizations unprecedented fleet-management capability

across all top-tier cloud provider services

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, the leading enterprise Kubernetes provider for smart cloud-native applications, today announced the newest release of its D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP). DKP 2.4 includes feature enhancements, version upgrades, and expanded infrastructure support across the leading cloud service providers, enhancing and unifying the management of fleets of Kubernetes clusters across hybrid, multi-cloud, and multi-cluster environments.

D2iQ Logo (PRNewsfoto/D2iQ) (PRNewswire)

DKP 2.4 improves security, extends deployment options, enriches the user interface, and enhances multi-cluster and multi-cloud management capability through the following new features:

Ability to upgrade DKP clusters on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) . DKP 2.4 enables complete lifecycle management (provision, update, delete) of your DKP clusters on GCP, availing you of the latest feature and security updates. This further extends DKP cluster management capabilities across the top three cloud service providers (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and GCP).

Cluster provisioning for Microsoft Azure in the DKP user interface. This productivity-enhancing feature enables quick and easy cluster provisioning on the Azure cloud with just a few clicks.

Ultra-secure Nvidia GPU deployment. By enabling GPU nodes for computational-heavy AI applications to be run on-premise and in air-gapped environments, DKP 2.4 ensures military-grade security.

Fleet management with a single click. DKP Enterprise enables you to deploy and manage applications on all clusters that are a part of a workspace with a single click. DKP 2.4 also provides override configurations for each cluster through the web browser interface, offering consistency and flexibility in fleet management.

Deeper Insights

DKP 2.4 also features an enhanced Insights Engine (currently in Technology Preview), which provides self-service troubleshooting capability. DKP can now send automated alerts that identify missing best practices and deprecated API versions in cluster configurations. The Insights Engine scans to detect vulnerabilities in the installed container images and security issues in Kubernetes cluster deployments, checks for newer Helm chart versions, and notifies users through configuration insight alerts.

"At D2iQ, our goal is to consistently improve the customer's experience running enterprise-scale Kubernetes on premises, in a public cloud, or in a hybrid environment," said D2iQ CEO and cofounder Tobi Knaup. "DKP Insights Engine is just one example of our ongoing innovation and focus on simplifying Kubernetes management to help customers succeed in their cloud-native journeys."

Additional DKP 2.4 features include:

Kubernetes 1.24 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.6 support. Based on pure upstream open-source Kubernetes, DKP 2.4 supports the newest versions of Kubernetes and RHEL, enabling customers to keep pace with the latest features and security patches.

Rook Ceph self-managing, self-scaling, self-healing storage services. Included by default in the DKP 2.4 platform applications, the addition of Rook Ceph is part of the ongoing incorporation of new features and services into DKP that benefit customers and enhance performance and security of Kubernetes deployments.

Enhanced Konvoy Image Builder (KIB) Documentation. DKP 2.4 includes complete KIB, D2iQ's in-house open-source tool for building virtual machine images. This documentation enables enterprises to build customized secure Cluster API-complant images for all Kubernetes deployments on all infrastructures.

These enhancements continue the D2iQ tradition of customer-led development, making DKP even easier to deploy and able to support more platforms and applications. As a feature-complete and fully automated Kubernetes platform, DKP provides instant platform engineering out of the box, enabling customers to more easily manage applications throughout their lifecycle. DKP deploys in minutes to give DevOps teams a production-ready internal development environment (IDE) that provides a "golden path" to centralized fleet management of Kubernetes clusters across all environments.

DKP 2.4 is generally available now. To learn more, visit www.D2iQ.com.

About D2iQ

D2iQ is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open-source and cloud-native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud-native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services, and technology to enable you to succeed. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London and Hamburg, Germany. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at D2iQ.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE D2iQ