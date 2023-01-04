ARCADE1UP ANNOUNCES FIRST AT-HOME CASINO GAMING EXPERIENCE WITH THE RENOWNED GAME SHOW

Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe Debuted at CES Along With Portable Infinity Game Board, New Flagship Design for Arcade Machines

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready to solve the puzzle? With Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe you now can – and from the comfort of your own home! Arcade1Up, the leader in retro at-home arcade games, today announced a first for the iconic game show – a casino gaming experience for the home featuring four slot game versions of Wheel of Fortune and more than 20 other casino and popular games. The Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe will make its debut during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week. Arcade1Up will also unveil the Infinity Game Board™, a new take on the company's innovative digital board game, the Infinity Game Table™, and a new flagship design for the company's Legacy line, the Deluxe Edition, featuring classic titles in Arcade1Up's most authentic arcade format yet.

"We are thrilled to be in Las Vegas for CES and announcing a new line of innovative retro home entertainment products," said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Arcade1Up. "Our goal with these new releases is to continue to find ways to streamline and innovate while also adding modern touches like Wi-Fi connectivity and online gameplay. We want to make classic retro games accessible and affordable to everyone while staying as true as possible to the authentic arcade gaming experience we all know and remember."

The Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe lets slot enthusiasts bring a taste of Vegas home! Fans will love the high-quality spins that let players enjoy the thrill of winning games like Blackjack and Mahjong at home, while being able to hone their skills before heading to the casino.

Arcade1Up's Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe will feature two LCD screens, dual speakers, a light-up marquee and flashing lights and buttons that bring the classic casino look and feel to life and make you feel like you are walking the casino floor! And with Wi-Fi leaderboards, players can post scores and compete with others. The Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe is scheduled to be available late spring/summer 2023.

Building off the success of Arcade1Up's Infinity Game Table – a runaway hit at CES the past two years - the company has designed a compact, portable, and accessible version: Infinity Game Board. Featuring the same blockbuster library of 100 games and activities, the Infinity Game Board simplifies game night with digital versions of popular classics including Risk, Pandemic, Ticket to Ride, Monopoly™, Scrabble™, Trivial Pursuit™, Chutes and Ladders™, Candy Land™, Yahtzee™, and more.

With an 18.5-inch HD touchscreen and personalized dynamic zoom viewing, the Infinity Game Board provides a fun and interactive experience for up to six players - and you'll never lose a board game piece again! The Infinity Game Board is slated to be available in spring 2023.

Arcade1Up's Deluxe Edition is an expansion of the company's Legacy Classics line featuring a new streamlined style, a sleek single-cabinet design that echoes the look of the original, classic arcade machines. Arcade1Up's Deluxe Edition will provide the ultimate retro gaming experience and will roll-out the most iconic titles and best-selling arcade machines with PAC-MAN™ Deluxe, Ms. PAC-MAN™ Deluxe, Class of 81 Deluxe and Mortal Kombat™ Deluxe beginning spring 2023.

Thoughtfully designed for a "back in the day" arcade experience, the Deluxe Edition will feature a faux front coin door and lit marquee for an authentic retro look, along with Wi-Fi for online gameplay via built-in leaderboards. In some titles, the LCD screen is in a laid-back position, mirroring the design of classic arcade machines.

About Tastemakers LLC | Arcade1Up: It's time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale home arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include NFL Blitz Legends, NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION, Golden Tee 3D, Terminator 2, Tron™, Street Fighter™, X-Men, Mortal Kombat®, Atari, Pong®, PAC-MAN™, Star Wars™, Marvel Super Heroes ™, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™, and more. Arcade1Up allows people to play in the comfort of their homes, with an authentic retro arcade experience at an accessible price. Check out Arcade1Up.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

