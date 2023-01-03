RADCOM to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 11

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) today announced that RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer, Eyal Harari, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Eyal is scheduled to present at 10:15 a.m. ET and will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the day. Please get in touch with your Needham salesperson to attend the presentation or schedule a meeting.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/rdcm/2238926.

The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. The presentation slides will be available on the day of the presentation from RADCOM's website www.radcom.com/investor-relations.

About RADCOM

