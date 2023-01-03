iTOUCH WEARABLES AT CES

BRAND UNVEILS NEW SMARTWATCH AND FITNESS TRACKER CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD RENOWNED HEALTH AND WELLNESS EXPERT, JILLIAN MICHAELS ALONG WITH INNOVATIVE PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iTOUCH Wearables, the leading US-based lifestyle tech brand known for producing innovative smartwatches, fitness trackers and fashion-forward tech accessories, presents its exclusive line of wearable technology in partnership with Health and Wellness Expert, Podcast Host and the Creator of The Fitness App, Jillian Michaels at CES 2023, the world's most influential technology trade show hosted each year in Las Vegas.

The brand had previously announced its multi-year partnership with Michaels in November sharing that they were working with the Wellness Expert to create a limited-edition collection of smartwatches and fitness trackers designed to streamline consumers' professional, active and social lives while encouraging healthier habits in a user-friendly way.

"I'm incredibly excited to partner with iTOUCH Wearables. Offering affordable solutions to make health and fitness accessible has always been my mission. With this collection we hope to empower consumers to help make the most informed decisions for themselves, and at an attainable price point," says Jillian Michaels.

As one of the leading brands in the wearable tech space, iTOUCH Wearables has secured an impressive 600 square foot position within the Venetian at Booth #54935. Michaels will be making an appearance on Friday, January 5th to introduce the new models.

The debut of the iTOUCH Air 4 Jillian Michaels Edition smartwatch and the iTOUCH Active Jillian Michaels edition fitness tracker kicks off a week of exciting new product announcements and innovations from the brand.

"We believe that wearable technology is the future of fitness and are proud to have a partner like Jillian who has been an expert in the health and wellness industry since the mid 2000's and a proponent for making a healthy lifestyle a priority. This is the first stepping stone into what we hope is a longstanding and fruitful partnership," said Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group

As part of iTouch Wearables CES announcements, the company will show off the iTOUCH Air 4 smartwatch, which is an update to the brand's popular Air 3 model and offers a new design with a larger interactive touchscreen display and enhanced biometric sensors to more accurately capture heart rate and step count. Additional features have been added to the device like the "LoveTap" which allows the user to send a friend or loved one a glowing heart notification from their iTOUCH to let them know you are thinking about them. The Air 4 offers over twenty different sports modes to track your activities that can be updated directly from the mobile app. The iTOUCH Active Fitness Tracker now offers a full touch screen with enhanced biometric sensors, the "Love Tap" feature and thirteen sports modes. Consumers will receive a free 90-day subscription to Jillian Michaels' The Fitness App with their purchase of the Air 4 or Active; a $59.99 value. In addition to the two Jillian Michaels edition products, the brand will be rolling out the new iTOUCH Explorer 4, iTOUCH Sport 4 and iTOUCH Flex 4 models. Prices for the new 2023 collection will range from $75- $115 and products will be available for purchase Spring 2023 at www.itouchwearables.com and retailers nationwide.

"We are so thrilled to partner with Jillian Michaels and utilize her knowledge and expertise of the health and wellness space to create a sleek product at an accessible price point that will help consumers of all ages and fitness levels track and achieve their personal wellness goals. It makes perfect sense to reveal Jillian's first wearable technology collaboration at the world's most influential tech event," said Steve Velasquez, Chief Strategy Officer at American Exchange Group.

"It is so exciting to work alongside Jillian, someone whom I've looked to for health and wellness tips over the years, to create an innovative product that will propel the iTOUCH brand forward, reach new consumers and offer our current loyal customer base new attributes to help keep track and motivate them to be the best versions of themselves," said Cynthia Nixon, Vice President, Licensing & Brand Development at American Exchange Group.

iTOUCH Wearables products and applications are designed, built and managed directly by the dedicated technology team in New York City who has spent over 6 years developing and evolving smartwatches. Creating and managing a reliable smartwatch platform that respects the user's privacy is the brand's highest priority. The apps and platforms that support the user base are built and managed directly by the iTOUCH team in the United States and all US-Based data is encrypted and stored in US data centers. iTOUCH Wearables is the only affordable smartwatch company that provides extensive customer support via web, email and online chat. This dedicated team is staffed 10am-7pm EST, 7 days a week, 365 days/year to provide a customer focused user experience.

About iTOUCH Wearables:

iTOUCH Wearables is a well-priced lifestyle tech wearables brand that produces smartwatches, fitness trackers, and fashion-forward tech accessories. To learn more about iTOUCH Wearables, please visit www.itouchwearables.com and follow on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube and Pinterest .

About American Exchange Group:

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers globally for custom private label brands, exclusive licensed brands, and branded accessories including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags and fashion accessories, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends.

About Jillian Michaels :

Jillian Michaels is a world renowned personal trainer, businesswoman, author and television personality, health and wellness expert and creator of The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels and host of the long-running Podcast Keeping It Real: Conversations with Jillian Michaels. Keep up with her at @jillianmichaels / https://www.jillianmichaels.com/

