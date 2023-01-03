Eyesafe and BenQ Unveil Monitor with World's Most Advanced Blue Light Display Technology at CES

BenQ is the first global brand to adopt Eyesafe ® DTX, the advanced blue light mitigation technology developed in concert with optometrists and ophthalmologists

Eyesafe DTX is a 2023 CES Innovation Award winner; this technology will be highlighted in the Innovation Showcase in Las Vegas from Jan 4-8, 2023

TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ, a world-leading display technology and solutions provider and Eyesafe, a global leader in blue light mitigating technology, standards and solutions, today announced that BenQ and Eyesafe have collaborated on a successful implementation of Eyesafe DTX technology on a BenQ monitor, which will be highlighted as part of the CES 2023 Innovation Showcase in Las Vegas. Eyesafe DTX is a patented hardware technology that enables display manufacturers to reduce blue light toxicity while improving display performance. With Eyesafe DTX, BenQ will achieve the highest level of blue light protection in the market. Unlike other hardware and software solutions that dramatically impact color gamut, white point, and luminance, Eyesafe DTX brings a proprietary approach that maximizes blue light protection without compromising color performance.

Eyesafe DTX is a 2023 CES Innovation Award winning technology that utilizes blue light to improve display performance.

At CES, BenQ will debut an Eyesafe DTX monitor with a Radiance Protection Factor (RPF®) of 70 — the highest blue light protection available in the marketplace. This monitor has been selected as one of only eight products featured in the CES Innovation Showcase Computer Hardware and Components category.

"BenQ has always placed tremendous importance on consumer health and safety throughout the product development process, and today's announcement marks a seminal moment for our company," said Conway Lee, the Chief Executive Officer and President of BenQ. "We are honored to be recognized, together with our partners at Eyesafe, by the Consumer Technology Association for our shared commitment to health and safety as well as optimal display performance. The BenQ Eyesafe DTX monitor that will be featured in the CES Innovation Showcase is a peek into a future in which all BenQ displays will be optimizing display performance while maximizing blue light safety for consumers."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with BenQ to bring this groundbreaking technology to CES and to the world," said Justin Barrett, co-founder and CEO of Eyesafe. "Eyesafe DTX was designed for human health. We are showing the industry that the era of blue light mitigation at the expense of color performance is now a thing of the past. This is a significant leap in terms of how we as an industry think about blue light and rich, vivid display. It's no long a question of 'either' or 'or' – now it's a matter of 'and' and 'plus'".

Eyesafe DTX is an innovative solution that utilizes and recycles high-energy blue light within the display stack to reduce toxicity, while improving overall display performance. Unlike other LED solutions, this technology is a bespoke solution calibrated to meet the specific requirements of each brand or manufacturing partner. Additionally, unlike other typical approaches to lowering toxic blue light emissions, Eyesafe DTX is the only solution developed in concert with the world's leading optometrists and ophthalmologists.

"Congratulations to BenQ for its leadership," said Dr. David Friess, a world-renowned optometrist who leads the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board, a group of optometrists and ophthalmologists from across the globe. This board advises Eyesafe on the evidenced-based health requirements and standards for blue light emissions. "BenQ clearly understands the need for blue light mitigation solutions, and they are on the forefront of this important public health concern. We commend the leadership of BenQ for taking such a strong stand on blue light protection."

Credentialed members of the media will be offered an early look at the BenQ Eyesafe DTX monitor on January 4, during the Innovation Showcase held at the Venetian Hotel. CES attendees will be able to view the monitor from January 5-8. To schedule a private, in-person demonstration in the Eyesafe Suite at the Westgate Hotel, please contact us. To learn more about Eyesafe DTX, visit eyesafe.com/dtx.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe Inc. is the world leader in blue light management, including display technology, standards, certification, and accessory solutions. With an expansive portfolio of intellectual property, the company employs a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by consumers and integrated in millions of digital devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, ZAGG and more. Eyesafe is recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America and by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal as the #1 Fastest Growing Company in Minnesota. Learn more at eyesafe.com.

