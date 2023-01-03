BitcoinIRA Recaps a Successful 2022

Fintech helping Americans diversify retirement portfolios with crypto sets new goals for 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BitcoinIRA, the world's first and most secure* digital asset IRA technology platform, is closing out a successful 2022 with a recap of its wins over the past year.

Having navigated a turbulent market this past year, the company announced giving Americans more ways to diversify their retirement accounts by increasing their cryptocurrency selection to 60+ offerings. The fintech celebrated the one-year anniversary of the launch of their mobile app, which is available on the App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android. Despite market volatility in 2022, crypto investors demonstrated resiliency. BitcoinIRA saw continued growth throughout 2022, surpassing 170,000 users and seeing app installs and usage increase by over 200%.

BitcoinIRA was also recognized for its industry achievements, with placements in the Best Mobile App Awards for Best New Mobile App, Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards in Greater Los Angeles, Globee® American Best in Business Awards for Mobile App of the Year, and North American Best in Biz Awards for Executive of the Year for Small Companies.

In 2022, BitcoinIRA was mentioned in hundreds of articles, including coverage in notable financial news outlets such as Barron's, Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN Business, Insider, Reuters, and TheStreet, as well as leading crypto industry publications like Blockworks, CoinDesk, and Cointelegraph.

Additionally, the company continued to attract top-tier talent, adding the former COO of Fidelity Digital Funds to its dynamic team as BitcoinIRA's new Chief Operations Officer.

"2022 was a test for the crypto community, and I'm happy to have crossed these uncharted waters with our amazing team," said Chris Kline, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of BitcoinIRA. "As a country, we experienced high levels of inflation, interest rate hikes and weakened economic growth, among other major setbacks, and it's important to recognize our wins during these tough times. We're looking ahead to another prosperous year and continuing to deliver best-in-class products and services to our clients."

In 2023, BitcoinIRA's focus will be on expanding and enhancing its products and services. The company's roadmap includes enhancing its popular, award-winning mobile app, which crypto investors use to track live prices, monitor portfolio performance, and trade crypto in their tax-advantaged crypto IRAs 24/7. The crypto trading platform plans to release customers' most-requested features, including support for even more crypto assets, fast in-app funding, and much more.

About BitcoinIRA

BitcoinIRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first and most secure* digital asset IRA technology platform that allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies for their self-directed retirement accounts.

Users can set up a qualified digital asset IRA, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US-based exchange, and store funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo.* BitcoinIRA has processed billions in transactions and has over 170,000 users with more than 3,500 5-star user reviews. The platform has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

BitcoinIRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. BitcoinIRA is privately funded and based in Las Vegas.

*Cryptocurrencies are very speculative and involve a high degree of risk. See risk disclosures at bitcoinira.com/disclosures.

