ANSAC Confirms Withdrawal of Tata from ANSAC Membership

ANSAC Now Wholly Owned by Genesis Alkali

ANSAC Retains Exclusive Control of Portland Terminal 4

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, American Natural Soda Ash Corp. ("ANSAC") confirms that Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners ("Tata") has withdrawn as an owner/member of ANSAC effective December 31, 2022. Tata, which operates a single, stand-alone soda ash production facility in Wyoming, with total stated annual capacity of approximately 2.5 million tons, has assumed sole responsibility for the sales, marketing and logistics requirements for all of its international exports out of the U.S.

As a result of Tata's withdrawal, ANSAC is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Alkali Wyoming, L.P. ("Genesis Alkali"). ANSAC, however, will retain responsibility for Genesis Alkali's export sales through ANSAC's existing logistical assets, including its sole control of all planning, loading, storage, timing of shipments and other logistics activities through its exclusively dedicated Terminal 4 at the Port of Portland, Oregon.

ANSAC's unparalleled 38-year history as the highest quality and most reliable sales and logistics partner for soda ash exported from the U.S. will continue. It will be supported by Genesis Alkali's industry leading supply of approximately 4.8 million tons per annum from its two distinct production facilities in Wyoming: Westvaco, with total annual capacity of approximately 3.5 million tons and Granger, when fully ramped from its recent expansion, with total annual capacity of approximately 1.3 million tons. The new tons from Granger will provide ANSAC with essentially the same total tons to sell to its customers that it had prior to Tata's withdrawal.

ANSAC and Genesis Alkali will continue our mission to provide customers with the highest quality, naturally produced soda ash with the most reliable service given our logistics footprint and multiple supply sources. The employees of ANSAC and Genesis Alkali, as well as their global supply chain and logistics partners, remain dedicated to offering our customers security of supply, product quality, logistics efficiency, supply chain optimization and continuous improvement in all the above.

About ANSAC

Established in 1984, ANSAC operates as the export sales, marketing and logistics arm for Genesis Alkali, a leading producer of natural soda ash in the United States. In 2022, ANSAC exported approximately 3 million metric tons of high quality, environmentally friendlier natural soda ash, making ANSAC the largest North American soda ash exporter and one of the largest in the world. This provides ANSAC's customers with the ability to reliably produce superior products in end use industries such as glass, detergent, chemicals, water treatment and lithium batteries.

