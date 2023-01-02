InventHelp Inventor Develops an Easy Access Baby/Child Car Seat (LAX-1485)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to take my baby in and out of his car seat more comfortably and safely," said an inventor from Van Nuys, Calif., "so I invented EASY SEAT."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention eases the difficulties associated with securing a baby in a safety seat in the motor vehicle. It reduces the risk of bumping the child's head or body to get her in or out of the seat and decreases the likelihood of errors, making the ride a safer one. Convenient, safe and easy to use, it provides increased comfort for babies, and caregivers and can be ideal for small car owners and owners of two-door vehicles, new mothers, grandparents, or parents with weak backs, as well as tall or large adults.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1485, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp