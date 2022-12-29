ReImagine Science and the Global Co Lab Network Partner to Match Early Career Scientists with Teens Focused on the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReImagine Science is looking for early career scientists to be mentors to Global Co Lab Network's teen-led SDG Hubs – unique, weekly virtual meetings that support teens in collaborative initiatives to address today's big challenges through projects collaboratively and in their own communities. These teens, aged 13 to 19 years old, are part of the growing movement to address the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals' – SDGs – through collective and local action.

ReImagine Science and Teens Dream partner to develop skills in strong scientific critique for young activists world-wide

Part of a long-term relationship between ReImagine Science and Global CoLab Network, this new initiative will provide opportunities for early career research scientists to become mentors, create opportunities to hone their communication skills, share knowledge gained through their own research and studies, and interact with dedicated activists who are developing their own skills as organizers.

"ReImagine Science sees a need for developing skills in strong scientific critique to support novel ideas and initiatives for positive impact. At the same time, early career PhDs in the sciences can hone their skills in collaboration and mentoring as they support these teen hub members who are working on issues that matter to them and their communities" says Kennan Salinero, Executive Director of ReImagine Science.

Current hubs are centered on challenges and opportunities in twelve areas: climate, plastic pollution, quality education, zero hunger, racial justice, wildlife conservation, mental health, arts for change, supporting Afghan young females, and Spanish and Turkish speaking Hubs. Teens globally 13 to 19 years old can apply to join an SDG hub here.

Applicants who are selected to be hub mentors will be provided training and support on how to mentor teens who are actively working to make a difference on UN sustainability goals, in this unique online environment.

For more information about this initiative to train science-focused teen hub mentors contact kennan@reimaginescience.org.

