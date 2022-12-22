InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hairstyling Salon Sink for Long Hair (RKH-374)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better salon sink to accommodate clients with medium or long length hair," said an inventor, from Medford, Ore., "so I invented the CONE BASIN. My design prevents long hair from swirling into a tangled mess at the bottom of the basin and it helps prevent coloring from blending together with soapy water. It will reduce/prevent the need for correction appointments by separating the colors during rinsing."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved hairstyling salon sink for clients with medium length and long length hair. In doing so, it ensures that hair is thoroughly shampooed and rinsed. It also prevents hair tangling and knots. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons, barbershops, cosmetology schools, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

