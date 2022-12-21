Top Language Moments of 2022: A Look Back at the Year's Most Influential Messages

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From politics to pop culture, language played a significant role in shaping the events of 2022 – and how people perceived them. Here are the top language moments of the year, as selected by maslansky + partners, a leading language strategy firm:

The language leadership moment of the year: Zelensky's quote, "We don't need a ride, we need ammunition," demonstrated his commitment to his fellow Ukrainians and showed that he was not backing down in the face of challenges.

The smartest reframe of the year: The change in language from the "Stop Sexualization of Children Bill" to the "Don't Say Gay Bill" sparked a larger debate about the bill's true intentions and impact on the LGBTQ+ community.

The message that impacted the midterms: President Biden's declaration that "Democracy is on the ballot for us all" resonated with voters and played a significant role in the outcome of the midterm elections.

The language we weren't supposed to see that changed the course of the midterms: Leaked documents from Alito stating that "Roe and Casey must be overruled" brought the issue of abortion to the forefront of the midterm elections.

The language that changed our view of a celebrity: Tom Brady's admission that "There's a lot of (shit) going on" at age 45 humanized the star athlete and allowed people to relate to him in a new way. On the other hand, Will Smith's outburst, "Keep my wife's name out your f****ing mouth!" damaged his reputation and led to a negative perception of his persona.

The message that came too late: House Republicans' "Commitment to America" platform, introduced just weeks before the midterm elections, was seen as a positive message but came too late to have a significant impact on the outcome.

The language that changed a company before our eyes: Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter and his declaration that "The bird is freed" signaled a new era for the social media platform.

The phrase that put a spotlight on a trend: The term "Quiet Quitting" brought attention to the phenomenon of employees leaving their jobs without announcing their departure or seeking a new position.

The phrase that demonstrated the power of contrast: Representative Kinzinger's statement, "President Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home, he chose not to act," helped to change the narrative surrounding the events of January 6th and highlighted the intention behind the president's actions.