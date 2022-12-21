FANDUEL BECOMES FIRST US SPORTS BOOK TO OFFER SINGLE ACCOUNT FOR SPORTS AND HORSE RACING WAGERING

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, announced that its customers can access both parimutuel wagering on horse racing and traditional sports book wagering with a single account after a successful soft launch last week. With this launch, FanDuel Sportsbook becomes the first US sportsbook to offer this feature. The measure is part of FanDuel's ongoing investment in customer experience and its continuing commitment to introduce a new generation of audiences to horse racing.

(PRNewswire)

Users will be able to wager on and stream racing coverage from FanDuel TV and other racing content for which FanDuel has wagering rights. In addition to live horse racing throughout the year from top tracks across the country, FanDuel Sportsbook customers will also be able to wager on the Kentucky Derby for the first time through the integrated platform in 2023.

Prior to this innovation, sportsbook customers were required to open a separate account and maintain a separate wallet for parimutuel wagering on horse racing, at FanDuel Racing or TVG.com. The merged wallet/single account feature is currently available for FanDuel customers in New York, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, West Virginia, Wyoming, Michigan, Colorado, and Virginia. FanDuel plans to expand it to additional states early next year.

"Horse racing is a big part of our DNA" said Amy Howe the CEO of FanDuel Group. "This is a significant opportunity to expose a broader, engaged audience to the sport in a familiar environment."

Horse racing is a popular offering for Flutter Entertainment, FanDuel Group's parent company, across its sportsbooks in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Earlier this year, the FanDuel launched FanDuel TV, re-branding its TVG network, which focused almost exclusively on horse racing, and adding more sports and sports betting content, including NFL-focused "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams, "Run It Back" with Michele Beadle and Shams Charania, along with "More Ways To Win" featuring Lisa Kerney. FanDuel TV broadcasts racing from Churchill Downs, Santa Anita, Del Mar, Keeneland, Gulfstream Park and several other major US and international racing venues.

For interviews and coverage opportunities, please contact:

Chris Jones - chris.jones@fanduel.com, 347-439-9063

Alex Pitocchello - alexander.pitocchelli@fanduel.com, 508-361-1995

Jessica Paquette - jpaquette@ctpboston.com, 978-606-6059

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. Its network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About FanDuel TV & FanDuel+

FanDuel Group launched FanDuel TV and its new OTT platform FanDuel+ in September 2022 as a broadly distributed linear cable network and OTT channel. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award winning horse racing coverage, professional basketball and exclusive shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams, "More Ways to Win" hosted by Lisa Kerney and "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle and Chandler Parsons and syndicated content from Bill Simmons The Ringer network. Both FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are the first linear/digital networks dedicated to sports wagering content and delivering more live sports programming than any other network in America. FanDuel+ is free to download for existing FanDuel customers with accounts on any of its sportsbook, casino, horse racing or daily fantasy platforms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FanDuel Group