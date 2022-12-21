ConcertAI awarded 2022-23 Great Place to Work Certification™

The AI SaaS and DaaS company focused on clinical research, clinical interpretation, and patient services company is noted for its patient and biomedical innovation centric culture

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI is now Certified™ as a Great Place to Work®. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on what employees have said about their experience working at ConcertAI. This year, 77 percent of employees said it's a great place to work – 19 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that ConcertAI is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"I am personally thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "We consider our colleagues' experience a top priority every day. Our continued success, the impact we have on oncology research, and the advances we can bring to patients are all attributable to our diverse team of dedicated ConcertAI colleagues. I celebrate and thank all of them for what they accomplished during a pandemic, the transition to remote work, virtual collaboration approaches, and now a return to a hybrid work model. Their agility and dedication to our mission enabled us to earn this incredible recognition!"

"ConcertAI attracts not only the best talent, but also individuals who are mission-centric and want to assure their career both has a positive impact on patient outcomes and has deep meaning every day," said Lauren Gordon, Chief People Office of ConcertAI. "Knowing our colleagues' affinity for the company strongly reinforces our ability to deliver on our mission and commitments. It is both humbling and inspiring."

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is the global leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

