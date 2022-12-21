COHN & DUSSI ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED BY SUPER LAWYERS FOR 2022

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi LLC is proud to announce that three attorneys at the firm were recognized by Super Lawyers for 2022.

William J. Delaney, Counsel at Cohn & Dussi, has been named to the Super Lawyers list for Bankruptcy every year since 2008. Only 5 percent of lawyers are named each year. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations by practice area.

Delaney, who practices out of the firm's Rhode Island office, is a commercial attorney specializing in business bankruptcy. He has had an active role as an attorney in many of the significant commercial and insolvency law cases in Rhode Island over the past 34 years.

Associates Andrew B. Glaab and Russell A. Haverty were both selected to the 2022 Rising Stars list. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by Super Lawyers to receive this honor. All attorneys named to the Rising Stars list must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

Glaab, who heads the firm's in-house collections group, is a fellow of the 2022-2023 class of the Massachusetts Bar Association (MBA) Leadership Academy. Haverty's practice focuses on commercial litigation.

About Cohn & Dussi

Boston law firm Cohn & Dussi is full-service law firm that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Lazarczyk

LAZ PR

Tel: 617.838.7327 or lisa@lazpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cohn & Dussi