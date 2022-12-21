ALM Announces New Course on Workers Compensation for Cannabis Businesses

Fifth module in the Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM Global released the fifth course in the six-course Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation, Workers Compensation for Cannabis Businesses.

"Workers compensation is a complex issue for any business. There are specific workers compensation exposures around cannabis, even when legal. With this course, we wanted to provide current, critical information for professionals insuring, representing, serving or involved with the cannabis industry, as well as anyone handling workers compensation in states where cannabis is legal," shares Molly Miller, ALM's chief content officer.

Workers Compensation for Cannabis Businesses covers many aspects of workers compensation in regard to legalized cannabis and cannabis-related businesses. The course begins with an overview of the workers compensation system in general, including a deep dive into workers compensation coverage parts. We then go into an overview of workers compensation and cannabis, including existing and proposed legislation, as well as classifications for workers compensation as related to legal cannabis. The course finishes with an examination of the impact legal cannabis has had on workers compensation exposures, including topics like drug testing, reimbursement for medical use, and a look at exposures related to legal cannabis.

Marijuana legalization is increasing across the United States, and more and more organizations have connections to cannabis-related businesses, which have unique insurance, banking, and risk management needs. The forward-thinking Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation is being developed by ALM's subject matter experts and thought leaders in conjunction with multiple insurance, legal and cannabis industry authorities. The coursework is hot off the presses, and it's regularly updated to reflect the ever-evolving cannabis industry.

Along with Cannabis Insurance 101, Managing the Risks of Cannabis-Related Businesses, Handling Cannabis Insurance Claims, Real Estate and Cannabis Insurance, Workers Compensation for Cannabis Businesses is the next step toward the Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation, designed to help anyone understand the key issues, risks and business needs to be successful in operating and advising a cannabis-related business.

To register for the course at the introductory price of $199 or to learn more, visit www.nutraining.com or contact Johanna Abshear, Client Success Coordinator, by phone at 859-692-2131 or by email at jabshear@alm.com.

About ALM Global

ALM Global, an information and intelligence media company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of more than 7 million business professionals in the legal, finance, insurance and commercial real estate industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information.

