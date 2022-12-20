Ask the Expert
UIS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 10, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Unisys Corporation Shareholders

Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: August 3, 2022 to November 7, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 10, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in UIS:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/unisys-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=34736&from=4

Unisys Corporation NEWS - UIS NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Unisys Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (ii) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (iii) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Unisys you have until January 10, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Unisys securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the UIS lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/unisys-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=34736&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uis-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-january-10-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-unisys-corporation-shareholders-301706671.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.