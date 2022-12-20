Danielle Chapel, Director of Marketing at Black Oak Casino Resort, "We are excited to begin using Quick Custom Intelligence's Unified Gaming Platform."

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Oak Casino Resort and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in Tuolumne, CA has selected the QCI Platform. The Unified Gaming Platform aligns marketing, player development, and casino operations around one view of the casino's data.

"The QCI platform delivers several technology solutions that will be leveraged by the resort to drive additional revenue for the future," said Danielle Chapel, Director of Marketing, Black Oak Casino Resort.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, commented that "Black Oak Casino Resort's decision to select our QCI Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers' needs. We are pleased to welcome another northern California casino to the QCI Community. With over 100 casino resorts actively using our tool, we are confident that the QCI platform will continue to meet the growing technology needs of Black Oak Casino Resort."

ABOUT Black Oak Casino & Resort

Located in the scenic Sierra Nevada foothills near Yosemite National Park, Black Oak Casino Resort is owned and operated by The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. The casino offers non-stop entertainment with 1,100 slot machines, 22 table games, and high-limit and smoke-free gaming. Enjoy casual and upscale dining, plus full bars with craft beer and cocktails. THE HOTEL at Black Oak Casino Resort features 148 luxury rooms and suites, plus a heated saline pool. Our 85-site RV Park offers first-class amenities, including a clubhouse with pool and spa, dog park, and catch-and-release fishing pond.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 100 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

