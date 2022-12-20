BitcoinIRA Wins Bronze in 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards

Fintech platform helping Americans diversify their retirement portfolios with cryptocurrency wins Bronze in Executive of the Year for Small Companies category

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BitcoinIRA, the world's first and most secure* digital asset IRA technology platform, has been named a Bronze winner in the Executive of the Year for Small Companies category in Best in Biz Awards. Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Bitcoin IRA Named a Winner in Best In Biz Awards (PRNewswire)

The judges for BitcoinIRA's entry were impressed with the company's founding story and appreciated the ways it "overcame education and customer adoption challenges to build a successful business." They also valued "involvement in the local community and industry."

BitcoinIRA was founded in 2016 with the dream of creating a cryptocurrency-based business model to help Americans retire. The company charted the path, building a new business in the ever-changing decentralized finance market. To date, BitcoinIRA has processed over $2 billion in transactions and has over 170,000+ users with more than 3,500 5-star user reviews.

The 12th annual program saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies. This year's judges highlight the winning companies': visionary leadership, technology innovations, workplace best practices such as employee diversity and inclusion programs, and extensive community involvement.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Best in Biz Awards," said Chris Kline, CRO and Co-Founder of BitcoinIRA. "I credit this incredible achievement to our team's hard work and dedication. Together we continue to make BitcoinIRA the first choice for Americans looking for retirement avenues in crypto. Cheers to an even better 2023."

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Thanks to the impressive diversity of represented outlets and the unparalleled experience and expertise of the editors and reporters serving as judges, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely suited to objectively determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2022 judging panel included, among others, writers from AdWeek, Computerworld, Forbes, The Globe & Mail, Inc., The Oregonian and Portland Tribune.

Best in Biz Awards 2022 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners.

About BitcoinIRA

BitcoinIRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first and most secure* digital asset IRA technology platform that allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies for their self-directed retirement accounts.

Users can set up a qualified digital asset IRA, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US-based exchange, and store funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo.* BitcoinIRA has processed billions in transactions and has over 170,000 users with more than 3,500 5-star user reviews. The platform has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

BitcoinIRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. BitcoinIRA is privately funded and based in Las Vegas.

Learn more about BitcoinIRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

*See risk disclosures at bitcoinira.com/disclosures.

Media contact: 5W Public Relations, bitcoinira@5wpr.com

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Bitcoin IRA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA