Steel Dynamics Set to Join S&P 500; Super Micro Computer to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASD:STLD) will replace Abiomed Inc. (NASD:ABMD) in the S&P 500 and Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASD:SMCI) will replace Steel Dynamics in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 22. S&P 500 constituent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is acquiring Abiomed in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector December 22, 2022 S&P 500 Addition Steel Dynamics STLD Materials

S&P 500 Deletion Abiomed ABMD Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Super Micro Computer SMCI Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Steel Dynamics STLD Materials

