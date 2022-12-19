NORTH STAR LEASING DATA BREACH ALERT: ISSUED BY WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of customers of North Star Leasing (a division of Peoples Bancorp) whose information may be have stolen in a recent data breach. North Star Leasing is notifying customers that their personal information, including Social Security Numbers, may have been stolen as part of a hack which recently occurred.

If you have received a notice from North Star Leasing and have experienced fraud or questionable activity, it is possible that your personal information was compromised and has been offered for sale on the dark web.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM

If you wish to discuss this data breach incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Carl Malmstrom, Esq., Partner

Email: gstone@whafh.com or malmstrom@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (619) 239-4599

