InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Athletic Wear (SGJ-179)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create improved active garments to help the wearer strengthen the arms and legs and burn more calories when walking, working out or simply completing everyday tasks," said an inventor, from Ketchum, Idaho, "so I invented RAY' JER WEIGHTS. My design could provide a more satisfying workout without the hassle of positioning ankle or wrists weights."

The invention provides an improved design for athletic wear. In doing so, it offers an alternative to employing ankle or wrists weights. As a result, it helps to build strength within the legs, feet, ankles, arms, shoulders, and other areas of the body. It also could enhance style. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGJ-179, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

