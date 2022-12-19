InventHelp Inventor Develops Fitness System for Beds (JMT-171)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a fitness system that enables you to engage in a full-body workout while in bed," said an inventor, from Christiansted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, "so I invented the BED GYM. My design could help you maintain a consistent fitness/strength-training regimen at home."

The patent-pending invention provides a low-impact gym system for the joints. In doing so, it offers an effective way to engage in strength-training exercises while in bed. As a result, it can be easily used when waking up or before going to sleep. It also can be used to target the muscles in the upper body, lower body and core and it could reduce stress and strain on the body. The low impact invention features a convenient and unique design that is easy to install and use on various surfaces so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, extreme sports enthusiasts, boxers, martial artists, disabled or bedridden individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

