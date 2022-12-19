China's island province to hold 4th international film festival

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF) opened December 18 in Sanya, a resort city in south China's Hainan Province.

The fourth Hainan Island International Film Festival (PRNewswire)

HIIFF is dedicated to strengthening international film and culture exchange and collaboration, promoting innovative development in the film industry, and fostering creativity in filmmaking.

This year's film festival has amassed a total of 3,761 films from 116 countries and regions for the Golden Coconut Awards, according to the Publicity Department of Hainan Party Committee.

A shortlist of 12 features, eight documentaries, and 12 shorts will compete for the festival's Golden Coconut Awards, which will name a best picture, director, and special jury prize among others.

From the list of finalists, the Golden Coconut Awards jury committee will select the best film, best director, the jury award, best actor, best actress, best screenwriter, best documentary feature, and best short film, among other awards.

The much-anticipated event will also hold public screenings across the island. Some 80 to 100 films are expected to be exhibited and organized across the six categories of "gala, fest best, Asian new directors, panorama, new horizons and classics."

First held in 2018, the film festival is jointly hosted by the China Media Group and the Hainan provincial government. This year's festival will end on December 25.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=436254

Caption: The fourth Hainan Island International Film Festival

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Publicity Department of Hainan Party Committee