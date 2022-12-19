Cannabis Retailer Emjay Offers Weed Deliveries from Santa Claus, Starting 12/19

LOS ANGELES and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emjay, a cannabis delivery and retail company, announced today that, between December 19 and December 24, all of their deliveries throughout Los Angeles and San Diego will have a chance to be delivered by a courier dressed as Santa.

Emjay logo (PRNewswire)

"We're always looking for ways to use the Emjay platform to uplift people's cannabis experience," said Chris Vaughn , CEO

Complete with a big white beard, red suit, and car antlers, Emjay's mission this holiday season is to spark joy in their customers with the help of their dedicated drivers. Customers who receive a Santa are encouraged to take a picture of them and tag Emjay's Instagram account ( @emjayca ) through Stories. The brand will then DM you for a gift for next time.

"We're always looking for ways to use the Emjay platform to uplift people's cannabis experience, and so we're happy to have Santa dressed couriers delivering orders to our customers this holiday season," said Chris Vaughn, CEO of Emjay. "Having Santa couriers is an exciting and festive addition to our offering and for delighting our customers this time of the year."

In addition to the possibility of receiving a Santa courier with your next Emjay order, the company is also offering curated holiday "Kushmas Bundles" with $144+ worth of product on sale for $80, discounts on select products, along with food & toy drives, giveaways, and customer appreciation days at their physical stores in Los Angeles and San Diego .

For more information about Emjay in the Los Angeles area, you can visit https://heyemjay.com/cannabis-delivery-los-angeles and for the San Diego area, you can visit https://heyemjay.com/cannabis-delivery-san-diego/

About Emjay

Launched in early 2019, Emjay is the leading California-based cannabis delivery and retail platform dedicated to creating the best cannabis shopping experience for consumers. Emjay - which has retail locations in Los Angeles and La Mesa California - offers a broader selection than its competitors, available for immediate and scheduled delivery, at prices that match or beat competing dispensaries and services.

Emjay Santa driver making a cannabis delivery. (PRNewswire)

Get your weed delivered by Santa. Between 12.19 and 12.24, all orders on Emjay in Los Angeles and San Diego will have the chance to be delivered by a Santa driver. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emjay