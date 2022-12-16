VU adds digital identity expert to evolve cybersecurity

Stephen Maloney, VU's new senior strategic advisor, sets the company's direction with his vision of self-sovereign identity, which allows users to own their personal data.

BUENOS AIRES, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VU inc, a global cybersecurity company that protects more than 350 million users around the world, has added digital identity and authentication expert Stephen Maloney, an experienced industry veteran with a history of building successful technology companies, as Senior Strategic Advisor.

"I am proud to have Maloney on board, as he has a clear idea of the direction, we need to take to realize our vision of the future of cybersecurity: we must work to give back to citizens what belongs to them: control over their identity, over their digital assets, and over their Online Persona," says Sebastian Stranieri, founder and CEO of VU.

Maloney, who has just served as Executive Vice President for the Americas at GBG Plc, says: "We need to create an environment where individuals, the true owners of their identity, can choose when and how to share their data. As personally identifiable information is continually put at risk, we need to develop services that put users at ease and in control, while allowing companies to address their appropriate level of risk, creating a framework of mutual trust."

In this sense, self-sovereign identity allows users to own their personal information. VU is the only company in Latin America working with Microsoft on Entra Verified ID, a system that enables the creation of a portable, reliable, consumer-friendly, and reusable verified credential.

In addition to his work with VU he is a member of the Board of Directors of Freedom-ID (www.freedom-id.com), a European-based non-profit organization that fights human trafficking and helps to safeguard refugees, Maloney also serves on the Advisory Board of the University of New Hampshire's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

About VU

Focusing on the new concept of Online Person, VU is a global company providing strong identity verification methods for its users, enabling a more holistic authentication paradigm. By combining cybersecurity controls with geolocation, biometrics, and machine learning-based user behavior analysis, VU enables a seamless authentication process where the user is viewed as a whole, rather than as a set of credentials.

Today, VU delivers secure and frictionless digital experiences to more than 350 million people worldwide. It has more than 170 customers in 30 countries in the Americas and Europe.

Website https://www.vusecurity.com/es/ and follow us at https://twitter.com/vusecurity.

