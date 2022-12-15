Novak Promotes Three Employees to 'Director' Roles

Growth Prompts Restructuring, Opportunities

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three team members at Novak Commercial Construction have been promoted to new leadership roles as part of a restructuring effort due to significant growth during recent years.

Justin McDaniel, a senior project manager, will serve as Director of Retail Construction. McDaniel has 30 years of construction experience, including 18 years in commercial construction. He has completed more than 200 commercial retail projects nationwide in the roles of superintendent and project manager. His career highlights include more than 75 Chick-fil-A locations, multiple high-end restaurants, and countless retail brands throughout the country.

"I am honored and eager to lead my team as we continue Novak's tradition of excellent customer service," McDaniel said.

"Justin's experience and leadership are hands-down a perfect match for the responsibilities this new position entails," said Morgan McLaughlin, President of Novak Commercial Construction.

Brittny Klein will serve as Director of Multi-family Construction. Klein joined Novak as a senior project manager with 19 years of construction experience and some of that experience was in the role of superintendent. Brittny believes project managers with a superintendent background bring much more to the table when it comes to supporting project teams.

"The multi-family market is full of incredible opportunities," Klein said. "With an exceptional team by my side, I am confident we will exceed customer expectations."

"Brittny's attention to detail, commitment to her clients, and passion for construction are going to be very valuable as she leads what will undoubtedly be our largest platform," said McLaughlin.

Dan Bradley will move from Senior Project Manager to Director of Industrial Construction. Bradley has more than 20 years of construction experience in various roles, leading projects ranging from $50k up to $150 million. His vast experience includes projects in healthcare, industrial, retail, and corporate program management.

"I greatly look forward to growing our industrial division and providing tremendous opportunities to my team," Bradley said.

"Dan's commitment to being a great leader will shine as we continue to develop this division," said McLaughlin. "These broad structural enhancements will allow us to tailor communication and efforts to specific audiences and inevitably enable us to offer exceptional value to current and prospective clients."

About Novak Commercial Construction:

Novak Commercial Construction is a Georgetown, Texas-based General Contractor that offers design-build, construction, and construction management. Their portfolio spans retail, high-end and fast-casual restaurants, industrial and automotive facilities, medical, wellness, and multi-family industries.

