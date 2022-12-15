Cellula successfully completes sea trials of Imotus-S off the coast of British Columbia

BURNABY, BC, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cellula Robotics Ltd. is pleased to announce the successful completion of Imotus-S AUV sea trials. Imotus-S enables deployed vessels to easily monitor their magnetic and acoustic signature in a timely manner without having to leave station.

November 2022 - Cellula’s Imotus-S drone being deployed off an RCN Orca class vessel in Saanich Inlet (CNW Group/Cellula Robotics Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

The sea trials, executed in the Saanich Inlet over the course of two weeks starting November 14th, served to meet various project milestones including acoustic ranging, magnetic ranging, and understanding safe distance to the vessel while maintaining control authority.

The demonstration provided training of test department staff with handling and operating the Imotus-S drone and was run with the support of a Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Orca class vessel, PCT Cougar, as part of Cellula's ongoing work with the Department of National Defence (DND) through the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) Test Stream program.

"Seeing Imotus-S being deployed from and working in tandem with the Orca vessel has been a fantastic step in Cellula's signature measurement program" said Jacqueline Nichols, Business Development. "In conjunction with the invaluable feedback received to date, the opportunity of working closely with DND throughout the program enabled us to understand the challenges for signature measurement and management."

"Since the Imotus-S project announcement, we've been looking forward to open water testing and deploying Imotus-S off an Orca class vessel" said Warren Priyadamkol, Project Engineer at DND. "With the successful completion of the sea trials, we will now focus on analysing the data sets obtained from the AUV."

In-depth analysis of the recorded data, including comparison to known acoustic and magnetic signatures of the Orca vessel is ongoing from the test department. Discussions and feedback from the Saanich Inlet trials will move the Imotus-S program one step closer to the establishment of an autonomous underwater ranging capability.

About Cellula Robotics Ltd.

Engineering solutions, intelligent systems.

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is a proudly Canadian, privately owned, world leading marine technology company specializing in turnkey design and production of subsea robotic systems. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, Cellula employs 70 staff with a dedicated team of highly-skilled engineers, designers, and technicians. Cellula's extensive experience in projects that require integrated mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and software elements in a subsea environment is evident in its wide client base spanning over the defence, mineral exploration and oil & gas sectors. Cellula prides itself in having developed and implemented a rigorous ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System that continues to meet and exceed client expectations.

For more information, please go to www.cellula.com.

