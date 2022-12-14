ePlus Expands "Delivering Joy" Holiday Campaign to Benefit Four Children's Hospitals

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) announced today that it is once again teaming up with its partners to bring a magical holiday experience to the children at four of its healthcare customers, expanding the number of children's hospitals supported by the campaign.

ePlus has joined forces with four hospitals within California, New York, Texas and Virginia to deliver a special holiday experience to patients and their families. As a means to "Deliver Joy" and holiday delight across all four locations, ePlus is providing a Santa experience video-streamed into more than 200 patient rooms featuring holiday carols and a virtual storytime, along with holiday toys, winter items, books, blankets and other gifts to patients and their families.

To extend the holiday cheer, ePlus is making gift cards available to patient families, sending treats to the hospitals' respective nursing staffs and organizing a national toy drive to encourage and facilitate giving across its employee, customer and partner bases. Participants will be able to donate gifts via Amazon Wish Lists for each of the (4) hospitals or elect to make a monetary donation to family charities Garden of Dreams, Covenant House or Destination: Home.

ePlus will also be hosting a family-friendly event available to customers, partners and employees that will include a virtual visit from The North Pole and an exciting tour of the Baileys Irish Cream Farm in County Wicklow, Ireland.

"Giving back is such an important focus for ePlus throughout each year and it's something we prioritize every day," said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus. "When we have an opportunity to include our customers in our giving initiatives it makes our efforts even more meaningful. We are proud, honored and humbled to play a role in 'Delivering Joy' to an expanded number of children and their families this holiday season and look forward to helping bring smiles to their faces."

About ePlus inc.

