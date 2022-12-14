Alianza Commits $200 Million to Research and Development for Accelerating Cloud Communications Growth for Service Providers

New Chief Product Officer Dag Peak joins Alianza to help service providers navigate the end of the softswitch era

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc., today announced significant investment plans and new product leadership to deliver the world's best cloud communications experience for service providers.

After increasing engineering and development spend by 44% in 2022, Alianza is committing more than $200 million for additional investments in research and development over the next five years. Alianza's investments will enable service providers with:

New and improved end-user communications products, features, and functionality to enhance competitiveness, accelerate growth, and meet the evolving needs of business and enterprise end users.

Back-office digital transformation, including improved service management, automation, portals, workflows, and APIs to improve customer experiences, reduce operating complexity, and eliminate costs from service providers' operations.

Alianza's platform vision and roadmap will benefit from the recently expanded product and design team led by Chief Product Officer Dag Peak. Their primary focus is furthering Alianza's leadership position in innovative voice, video, messaging, mobile, and other cloud communications offerings that enable broadband operators to grow revenue while reducing costs and complexity.

Peak will oversee product strategy and innovation for the company's cloud communications platform. For more than 20 years, Peak has focused almost exclusively on the service provider market and has demonstrated a successful track record of transformational and results-driven leadership at BroadSoft, Cisco, and RingCentral, where he held strategic roles in sales engineering, partner enablement, and product management.

Reflecting real excitement for Alianza's story, Peak has attracted top industry talent to Alianza's product and design organization. In the last six months, Peak has added ten new team members who come to Alianza with deep industry expertise in all facets of cloud communications from companies including BroadSoft, Cisco, Metaswitch, Microsoft, Jive, GoTo, RingCentral, Avaya, Lucent, AT&T, and Lumen. Alianza's new product team leadership includes:

Michelle Pfister , Vice President of Product Management, UCaaS and Apps

Dennis Weeks , Vice President of Product Management, Platform Services

Jesse Lee , Senior Director of Product Management

Mohammad Al-Taraireh , Senior Director of Product Management

"The talent we are assembling at Alianza is an essential part of accelerating our customers' success," said Brian Beutler, Alianza's Founder and CEO. "Dag and his team will confidently lead our product investments and further our commitment to deliver the best cloud communications experience for service providers."

"I have dedicated my career to innovation and service provider success in the cloud communications market," said Dag Peak. "Alianza is building something truly special and revolutionizing service provider voice with solutions that will impact the market for years to come. With our R&D investments and a passionate, top-caliber team, Alianza will ensure our customers have the products they need to grow their businesses in the evolving communications landscape."

About Alianza

Alianza delivers the only true cloud-native, carrier-grade communications platform built for service providers. Our proprietary full-stack cloud communications platform offers wholesale residential and business communications services, including voice, video conferencing, collaboration, text messaging, and standalone UC softphones. Our team of experts are passionate about transforming communications delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences for more than 200 service providers worldwide. As a result of the platform's exceptional quality and always-on availability, our service providers can innovate quickly and address the evolving demands of their end user customers in a way that is easy to manage, easy to consume, and highly profitable. Learn more about our solutions at alianza.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

