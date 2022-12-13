Talent Leader Paul Thatcher Joins OneShield Software

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Thatcher in the newly-created role of Senior Vice President of Talent. Establishing this role is another step forward in OneShield's commitment to creating the insurance technology industry's best end-to-end talent program. Thatcher will lead OneShield's global HR function, currently spanning North America, India, and Europe, and will serve as an integral member of the Executive Leadership Team.

Paul Thatcher, OneShield SVP Talent (PRNewswire)

"I'm proud to be part of an organization that attracts and retains top talent despite current labor market challenges."

"After an inflection in the growth of our client base and a thoughtful but significant expansion of the OneShield team, we're thrilled to have Paul joining us," says OneShield President & COO Brandon Parker. "Paul's leadership will enable OneShield to further raise its game in attracting and investing in the industry's top talent, which will ultimately drive better outcomes for our insurance customers."

Thatcher brings deep experience scaling high-growth technology companies, incorporating best practices across talent acquisition, talent management, and professional development. Before joining OneShield, Thatcher led the People & Talent function at Jive Communications through a hyper-growth phase that included expansion from 200 to 700 employees globally and a 4x increase in ARR over 4 years. After Jive was acquired by LogMeIn, he served as Head of HR for the $750 million UcaaS business unit. Most recently, Thatcher led Talent at Emmersion, which was acquired by IXL in September 2022.

"My business passion is helping companies and individuals to grow," says Thatcher. "We're dedicated to building the most capable, customer-centric workforce in our industry. There's nothing I like more professionally than seeing colleagues stretch, learn and then succeed at delivering the value our customers need to grow their business."

Key to Thatcher's decision to accept the new role, he says, "was the opportunity to join an organization experiencing exciting growth while maintaining industry-leading employee retention rates." Thatcher is also keen to help every team member embody the company's core values of Kindness, Accountability, and Growth.

"I'm proud to be a part of an organization that continues to attract and retain top talent despite the challenges of the current labor market," he adds. "It speaks volumes of our people, culture, and opportunities for career growth at OneShield."

For more information or to schedule a media interview, please contact:

Janice Merkley - VP, Marketing

OneShield Software

T: 774.348.1016 | E: jmerkley@oneshield.com

About OneShield

OneShield provides business solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes.

OneShield's cloud-based and SaaS platforms include enterprise-level policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics.

Designed specifically for personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, our solutions support over 80 lines of business. OneShield's clients, some of the world's leading insurers, benefit from optimized workflows, pre-built content, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and pricing models designed to lower the total cost of ownership.

Our global footprint includes corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, with additional offices throughout India.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com

OneShield Software Logo (PRNewsFoto/OneShield, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneShield Software