HiBid Nears $65M in Auction Sales in Last Week's Holiday Shopping; Antique and Contemporary Furniture, Golf Carts, and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for giving, and auctions on HiBid offer exciting ways to discover and win presents for every gift list. Get into the holiday spirit with thousands of items currently open for bidding. Nearly 670,000 lots were sold by HiBid's sellers between December 5th and 11th in 1,568 online-only and live webcast auctions. HiBid logged $64.7 million in gross auction proceeds for the week with an average of 1.74 million bids per day.
This week in HiBid's auctions, there are opportunities to bid on potential gifts such as power tools, antique furniture, and major kitchen appliances. Some of the auctions highlighted below offer golf carts, luxury and sports cars and SUVs, and lawn care equipment up for bid. There are LP record albums for vinyl lovers, attractive artwork, home furnishings, and much more.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.
December 5th to 11th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights
GAP: $64.7 Million
Lots Sold: 669,614
Online-Only Auctions: 1,445
Webcast Auctions: 123
Average Bidders Per Day: 1.07 Million
Average Bids Per Day: 1.74 Million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Prairie Creek Estate Auction
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: November 28th-December 20th
Seller: Northwest Arkansas Online Auctions
View Auction Catalog
Palm Springs Golf Carts Art Christmas Tools and More
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: December 17th
Seller: The Auctionarium
View Auction Catalog
Christmas Special Webcast Auction
Auction Type: Live Webcast
Dates: December 16th
Seller: Manuel's Auction
View Auction Catalog
U.S. Marshals Online Auction
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: December 13th-20th
Seller: Apple Towing Co.
View Auction Catalog
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.
Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex