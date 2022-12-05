FinThrive Named the Highest in the Leader Category in Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

The company achieved the highest ranking in vision & ability to deliver products successfully

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc.™, a healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

FinThrive was recognized as a Leader for the significant impact it has made within the revenue cycle management platforms market, as well as for its strong vision and differentiated ability to meet the growing demand for vendor consolidation with a comprehensive, end-to-end revenue cycle management platform.

The assessment examined 15 providers within the revenue cycle management industry. The evaluation classifies revenue cycle management providers as Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Everest Group as the highest Leader in Revenue Cycle Management Platforms PEAK Matrix," said Hemant Goel, President and CEO of FinThrive. "Our position as the vision leader strengthens the commitment we made to provide the most comprehensive end-to-end solution to the market and gives clear market validation that we are on the right path. We are excited to continue our strategic investments in break-through technology, finding new ways to exceed our customers' expectations and grant financial teams and stakeholders' greater financial control to deliver better outcomes for patients, payers and providers."

FinThrive has quickly grown to lead the Revenue Cycle Management Platforms category because of its focused commitment to make the business side of healthcare a frictionless experience for providers, payers and patients. FinThrive differentiates from traditional RCM vendors by offering advanced, intuitive software that automates complex revenue cycles so customers can focus their precious human resources on proactive revenue management. FinThrive's End-to-End Revenue Management Platform delivers:

Near-perfect clean claim rates

A 360-degree view of financial performance

Accurate patient estimates

Increased net revenue

"Healthcare organizations are prioritizing RCM as COVID has impacted hospital revenues and are looking for more end-to-end solutions. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation are tackling some of the largest pain points in RCM, from patient registration and claims denials to the final payment of outstanding balance, resulting in improved revenue capture and integrity," said Priya Sahni, Practice Director at Everest Group. "FinThrive's deep domain expertise, strategic partnerships, and investments in enhancing its RCM product capabilities have enabled its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management Platform PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023."

About FinThrive

FinThrive is advancing the healthcare economy. Our 1,600-plus colleagues rethink revenue management to pave the way for a healthcare system that ensures every transaction and patient experience is addressed holistically. We're making breakthroughs in technology—developing award-winning revenue management solutions that adapt with healthcare professionals, freeing providers and payers from complexity and inefficiency, so they can focus on doing their best work. Our end-to-end revenue management platform delivers a smarter, smoother revenue experience that increases revenue, reduces costs, expands cash collections, and ensures regulatory compliance. We've delivered over $7.6 billion in net revenue and cash to more than 3,240+ customers worldwide. When healthcare finance becomes effortless, the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare expand. For more information on our new vision for healthcare revenue management, visit finthrive.com.

About the PEAK Matrix™

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on Performance, Experiences, Ability and Knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients and year-over-year growth. Delivery capability is measured by scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognized as Star Performers.

