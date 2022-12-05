CNS Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the Virtual Investor "Ask the CEO" Event

Live moderated video webcast event intended to provide the investment community direct access to ask their questions to John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer on Tuesday, December 6th at 11:00 AM ET

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals, will participate in the Virtual Investor "Ask the CEO" Event on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.

As part of the virtual event, Mr. Climaco will provide a brief presentation, followed by an interactive Q&A session. This "Ask the CEO" event is intended to provide the investment community access to ask their questions directly to Mr. Climaco. Questions can be typed in live during the event or pre-submitted by sending to cnsp@jtcir.com. Mr. Climaco will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor "Ask the CEO" Event will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (www.cnspharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

