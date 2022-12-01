Surf Internet Unveils Multi-Gig Speeds, Launches in La Porte, Indiana

ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surf InternetSM announced today that, for the first time in company history, it plans to deploy multi-gig fiber-optic internet services capable of reaching speeds up to 10 gigs. Surf's next-generation fiber technology will debut in the community of La Porte, Indiana, with network upgrade operations beginning January 2023 and services available by spring.

Surf Internet Logo (PRNewswire)

When it came to choosing where to launch Surf's first multi-gig community, La Porte was at the top of the list. "Surf has enjoyed a 20-year history of positive partnerships with city and county officials, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, and the LaPorte County Rural Broadband Task Force," said Surf Chief Operating Officer Deborah Crawford. "We are thrilled to be making this market-wide upgrade investment so that all La Porte residents have the opportunity to take advantage of higher speeds and continue to transform their community."

"Our commitment is to make sure every resident and every business has high speed internet available to them," said La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody. "Surf Internet has kept us on the cutting edge of technology as it continues to develop and that's been pivotal in our economic development efforts. Their partnership and belief in La Porte is going to be a key resource in helping us reach our '30 by 30' goal - 30,000 people by 2030. We can't wait to become a Multi-Gig City!"

Surf will be installing the industry's newest technology in order to provide multi-gig service to La Porte. Customers who subscribe to a multi-gig plan will experience a noticeable increase in symmetrical speeds for even faster upload and download of data. This is especially important when using an internet connection across multiple devices for e-learning, video conferencing, work-from-home, entertainment, and so much more. Likewise, commercial customers not already on a dedicated internet service will see up to a 10-fold increase in bandwidth.

Said Surf CEO Gene Crusie: "Customers throughout our Great Lakes Region network have come to appreciate Surf's reliable, fast internet connectivity. Multi-gigabit broadband is the next evolution of the internet experience which essentially unlocks unlimited innovation."

La Porte area residents who have an active Surf Internet connection will be able to upgrade to multi-gig service packages in spring 2023. Visit https://surfinternet.com/ to check for service availability.

About Surf Internet

Surf Internet is an innovative fiber-optic internet company that serves as the essential gateway to connectivity across the Great Lakes Region of Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. The company is building a bridge to the wide-open future by delivering high-speed, reliable internet to homes and businesses in underserved, rural communities. Surf's 100-plus person team is local, giving them an edge when it comes to customer care and advocacy for the region. Headquartered in Elkhart, Ind., Surf also has offices in La Porte, Ind., Byron Center, Mich., and Coal City and Rock Falls, Ill. Learn more at https://surfinternet.com .

