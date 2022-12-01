Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison Named a 2022 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter

Tech-Enabled Marketplace for Co-Ownership CEO Recognized as Innovator by Real Estate Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, announced today that CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison was recognized as a 2022 Tech Trendsetter by HousingWire . The fourth annual list recognizes the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy

"It's an exciting opportunity to be pioneering the new category of co-ownership that is shaping the future of second homeownership," said Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison. "The Pacaso marketplace is helping more people realize the dream of second homeownership and I'm honored to be recognized alongside other trailblazers within the real estate technology space for providing a better solution for communities and buyers across the world."

Founded in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 destinations globally and holds $1 billion of real estate in the company's portfolio worldwide. For buyers, Pacaso makes second home ownership more accessible by lowering ownership cost and by reducing hassle through a fully-managed owner experience. For communities, co-ownership means less competition for single family homes, more spending at local businesses, and more tax revenue according to an economic study .

HousingWire's 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters are made up of the top product and technology leaders who have been essential in bringing innovative tech solutions to market for housing industry clients. Similar to the HousingWire TECH100 award, which honors the most innovative companies in mortgage and real estate tech, HW Tech Trendsetters recognizes the people who develop the technology and drive innovation for their mortgage and real estate clients.

"The HW Tech Trendsetters award gives us the opportunity to spotlight the names and faces behind the tech companies that are transforming the housing economy," said HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler. "These innovators are critical to the outstanding performance of their mortgage and real estate clients and have, yet again, surpassed all expectations by tackling some of housing's most pressing issues."

The 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters were selected by HousingWire's selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their organizations and to the housing industry as a whole.

"The 2022 HW Tech Trendsetter honorees are driving progress and leading a digital transformation across the housing sector," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "One of our goals at HousingWire is to spotlight the individuals and organizations that are moving markets forward and this year's honorees are an exceptional example of forward progress."

About Austin Allison

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Austin started selling real estate at the age of 18 and worked in residential and commercial real estate for a decade. His first company, dotloop, helped realtors seamlessly manage real estate transactions, and was later acquired by Zillow in 2015 for $120M. Austin continued to run dotloop as a Zillow executive until 2018, when he left for a new Venture. He founded Pacaso with the aim of making second-home ownership more accessible, and aims to address the growing market crunch created by a wasteful and inefficient second home market.

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

