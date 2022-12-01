Ailie MacAdam elected to Bechtel Group Inc. Board of Directors

RESTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel announced today that Ailie MacAdam, president of Bechtel's Mining and Metals business, has been elected to the Bechtel Group Inc. Board of Directors. Ailie has been with the company 37 years, serving in leadership and operational roles across industries and geographies.

"Ailie is widely recognized not only for her outstanding technical ability to solve some of the world's most complex engineering and construction challenges, but also for her extraordinary skills managing large and diverse teams and building relationships of trust with our customers," said Brendan Bechtel, Chairman and CEO of Bechtel.

"This is an incredibly exciting and dynamic time for Bechtel as we broaden our markets, support our customers to responsibly unlock the resources needed for a cleaner, greener future, and grow and diversify our workforce," said Ailie MacAdam, president of Bechtel's Mining and Metals business. "I look forward to contributing to the Board and working to build on Bechtel's long track record of leadership and success."

Since 2020, Ailie has been serving as the president of Bechtel's Mining and Metals (M&M) business, with responsibility for all aspects of M&M's worldwide portfolio. During her time at M&M, Ailie has positioned the business unit to deliver significant value to our customers preparing for the next commodities cycle, including in vital strategic minerals such as copper, lithium and rare earths needed to transition to a net zero future.

Previously, Ailie held a number of leadership assignments within Bechtel's Infrastructure business where she was instrumental in growing the company's portfolio in the rail and aviation sectors. From 2017, Ailie served as general manager for Infrastructure's Asia-Pacific region based in Sydney, Australia. In 2019, Ailie was also called upon to serve as the acting president of the Infrastructure business.

Ailie is a visible role model for women in engineering and construction. In 2008, Ailie received the U.K. Institution of Civil Engineers' "inspirational leader" award recognizing women in the built environment, and in 2016, she was named one of the Top 50 Influential Women in Engineering by the U.K. Women's Engineering Society.

Ailie holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Bradford University. She is a chartered member of the Institute of Chemical Engineers and a fellow of the U.K. Institution of Civil Engineers.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

