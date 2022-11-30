SCALI RASMUSSEN'S COLLEEN O'BRIEN HONORED AS INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN AWARD NOMINEE

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Principal Colleen O'Brien has been selected as a nominee by the Los Angeles Times for its 'Inspirational Women Awards.' The awards recognize female business leaders in Los Angeles for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months.

"Colleen is an extremely skilled lawyer who continually demonstrates her ability to provide the firm's clients with the greatest degree of strategy and service," said Scali Rasmussen Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali. "Colleen's skillful and strategic approach to litigation is part of what makes her a tremendous asset to our clients."

Trial attorney and litigator Colleen O'Brien tries and resolves lawsuits and challenges related to toxic torts, catastrophic injury and complex employment matters. Her experience includes a range of civil litigation, from consumer fraud to defamation to personal injury claims. O'Brien defends companies against plaintiffs' sophisticated claims involving long-term occupational injury, infectious disease, property damage and groundwater contamination. The feature closes mentioning that as, "a former military prosecutor, she guides business clients as lead counsel in bench and jury trials in state and federal courts."

Colleen has successfully tried more than 30 matters to verdict for her clients, both as a government attorney in criminal contexts and in private practice. She is known for her skillful preparation and examination of medical and technical experts at deposition and trial. Her keen attention to details and commitment to cases have helped clients settle their disputes efficiently and quickly – and avoid lengthy and costly trials.

Recently, O'Brien has been named a "Woman of Influence" and a nominee in the "Women's Leadership Awards" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

About Scali Rasmussen Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

