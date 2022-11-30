Ask the Expert
Delta Air Lines to Host Financial Outlook and Strategic Update on Dec. 14, 2022

Published: Nov. 30, 2022

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will host a Financial Outlook and Strategic Update in New York on Dec. 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon ET. The day will include prepared remarks from Delta's CEO, President and CFO followed by a Q&A session.

Delta Air Lines and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to nearly 370 destinations on six continents. For more information visit news.delta.com. (PRNewsFoto/Delta Air Lines)(PRNewswire)

A live webcast of the event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

About Delta

More than 4,000 Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) flights take off every day, connecting people across more than 275 destinations on six continents with a commitment to industry-leading customer service, safety and innovation.

More than 80,000 Delta people lead the way in delivering a world-class customer experience, and we're continuing to ensure the future of travel is personalized, enjoyable and stress-free. Our people's genuine and enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and respected across every point of their journey with us.

Delta has served as many as 200 million customers annually. Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta operates significant hubs and key markets in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo.

Powered by innovative and strategic partnerships with Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, China Eastern, Korean Air, LATAM, Virgin Atlantic and WestJet, Delta brings more choice and competition to customers worldwide.

Delta is America's most-awarded airline thanks to the dedication, passion and professionalism of its people, recognized by Fortune, the Wall Street Journal, and Business Travel News, among many others.

